Aaron Judge came within striking distance of the American League single-season home run record in the New York Yankees’ 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Judge hit his 51st home run off Angels righty Mike Meyers in the fourth inning to put the Yankees up 7-2. Judge leads the majors in home runs and RBI (113).

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, center, hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles catcher Max Stassi, right, looks on with home plate umpire Alan Porter, right, in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Yankees pitcher Jameson Tylon said, leaving his start after being hit in the forearm by a line drive. “Any time he gets out there, he seems to have an opportunity to do something special. It doesn’t matter what scouting report you have, or whether you execute your pitch. He’s so good you can make a good pitch, and he can still hit it all over the park. “

In the summer of 1961 he narrowly beat out Mickey Mantle to pace Yankees legend Roger Morris’ AL home run record.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

At the time, Maurice set a record in Major League Baseball. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa would surpass that mark, and Barry Bonds would later hit 73 home runs in a season. All players competed in the National League.

“He’s really good. He gets a pitch over the plate with a couple guys and he knocks it out of the park. That’s what he does. He’s in a groove right now. Watching his swing from the sidelines, how he’s timing, everything is in good place. He’s hard to pitch to,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said, via MLB.com.

Judge now has nine home runs in the month of August. He hit .296 with a 1.104 OPS and 22 RBI.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi and home plate umpire Alan Porter, drops his bat after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York is on a three-game losing streak. Their series ends on Wednesday night.

