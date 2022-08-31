New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge came within striking distance of the American League single-season home run record in the New York Yankees’ 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Judge hit his 51st home run off Angels righty Mike Meyers in the fourth inning to put the Yankees up 7-2. Judge leads the majors in home runs and RBI (113).

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Yankees pitcher Jameson Tylon said, leaving his start after being hit in the forearm by a line drive. “Any time he gets out there, he seems to have an opportunity to do something special. It doesn’t matter what scouting report you have, or whether you execute your pitch. He’s so good you can make a good pitch, and he can still hit it all over the park. “

In the summer of 1961 he narrowly beat out Mickey Mantle to pace Yankees legend Roger Morris’ AL home run record.

At the time, Maurice set a record in Major League Baseball. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa would surpass that mark, and Barry Bonds would later hit 73 home runs in a season. All players competed in the National League.

“He’s really good. He gets a pitch over the plate with a couple guys and he knocks it out of the park. That’s what he does. He’s in a groove right now. Watching his swing from the sidelines, how he’s timing, everything is in good place. He’s hard to pitch to,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said, via MLB.com.

Judge now has nine home runs in the month of August. He hit .296 with a 1.104 OPS and 22 RBI.

New York is on a three-game losing streak. Their series ends on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.