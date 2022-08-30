Aaron Judge is making history.

The Yankees slugger smashed his 50th home run on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels, his chase for Roger Morris’ single-season franchise record of 61 in sight.

Judge drove a Ryan Tepera slider over the left-center field wall for the second 50-home run season of his career. He is the 10th Major League Baseball player to accomplish the feat.

During the Yankees’ run toward the AL East title, Judge also fought a personal battle.

In his free-agent walk year, Judge tied the franchise record for goals set by Morris in 1961.

That year Morris and Mickey Mantle threatened Babe Ruth’s historic mark of 60 home runs in a season, with Morris – under intense pressure – finally emerging with a record homer in game 162.

Aaron Judge Home Run Watch:The Yankees are tracking the slugger in 2022

Everything you need to know:Stay up to date with our sports newsletter

Consistently, Judge downplayed his pursuit of what remains the AL single-season record for homers, choosing instead to focus on the team’s broader goals.

“It’s just another number,” Judge told reporters in Oakland on Friday, adding that the no. After clubbing 49. “I’m glad we got another win.

But his teammates are rooting for him.

“I get the best seat every night for the Aaron Judge show,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said. “It’s one of a kind right now.

And by Judge this season is even more special, considering the added pressure from the first game of the year.

Hours before the 2022 season opener, Judge rejected a $213.5 million extension through the 2029 season, placing a big bet on his talent.

Whether he re-signs with the Yankees or finds a better fit on the open market, Judge’s verdict will surely be rewarded this winter.

Still, Judge has repeatedly stated that he wants to be a “Yankee for life,” and general partner Hal Steinbrenner recognizes the slugger’s on-field and clubhouse value, as well as his standing with fans.

“He means a lot to the organization. Nobody can deny that,” Steinbrenner said earlier this year, before Judge’s All-Star selection.

Judge arrived at Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game leading the majors with 33 home runs.