Aaron Donald flips Bengals player’s helmet in brawl as Rams joint practice ends early

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play Saturday night in their final preseason game before Week 1, but the two teams’ joint practice at Paycor Stadium was canceled earlier than planned after a heated brawl.

Helmets and fists flew during a series of tackles Thursday during the second joint practice between the Super Bowl 56 rivals. The Bengals left the practice field after the brawl broke out, the third such incident of the day. Each incident involved Bengals offensive tackle Loell Collins and Rams defenders.

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald at one point grabbed the helmet of a Bengals player and flipped it several times before being pushed to the ground.

“It was a little scuffle, so we called it,” Bengals coach Jack Taylor said of the decision to end practice with just a few reps left. “We’re in the final period and we’ve got two good days of work.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said he wasn’t sure what caused the multiple fights.

“I think in some cases the teams are protecting each other,” McVay said, according to the Los Angeles Times . “Fortunately, my understanding is no one was hurt, and we’ll move on from that. Not going to make a bigger deal out of it. No pointing fingers.”

Saturday night’s preseason finale for both teams is scheduled for 6 pm ET and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

