Aaron Donald Downplays Helmet Swinging At Bengals Players: ‘It’s Just Practice’

Aaron Donald downplayed helmet swings at Cincinnati Bengals players during a joint practice clash between the teams last season’s Super Bowl last Thursday.

“It’s just a practice. It’s football,” Donald said Wednesday in an interview for an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I don’t want to go back to the negative things that actually happened and talk about what happened in practice. My main focus is the buffalo.”

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro was thrown to the ground waving his helmet while players threw fists in the free-for-all that ended the session between the visiting Los Angeles Rams and Bengals. .

Asked if he had mentioned the incident to his teammates and Rams coach Sean McVay, and if everything was OK, Donald, who was present on behalf of Dr. Teals, said only “yes.”

In 2019, the Browns suspended Myles Garrett for six games after using his helmet to hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head during a regular-season game.

Donald will not be subject to punishment from the NFL because the incident occurred during practice and teams are responsible for disciplining their players.

The defending Super Bowl champions open the season next Thursday night at home against the Buffalo Bills. Donald is planning to play. The 31-year-old superstar defensive lineman hopes to help the Rams become the first repeat champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

“Trying to relive all of that again and again, trying to achieve that, becoming world champion again,” he said. “That’s the biggest motivation. I’m motivated to get there, but once you achieve it and you see what it feels like, it makes you want more. So that’s just the motivation, reliving it over and over again.

The Rams restructured Donald’s contract in the offseason, giving him $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

Donald, who had 12½ sacks last season, isn’t slowing down. He is taking steps to improve his recovery process and ensure his body can withstand the rigors of the NFL.

“An older player, 31 years old, having the work ethic that I’ve earned, what I need to do a lot better is recovery and taking care of my body,” Donald said. “So, naturally, being able to partner with Dr. Teals, who I use weekly, have used for years, which I truly believe really helps my body recover, I incorporate into my routine what I do with massages. Soak for 15, 20 minutes, two or three times a week, which I honestly live by now. That is my main focus. I’ve got the work ethic and now I have the recovery part so I can play at a high level.