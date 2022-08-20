Aaron Boone shows frustration after Yankees lose again: ‘We’ve got to play better. period.’

NEW YORK — Here’s a side of Aaron Boone usually reserved for home plate umpires, who throw too many strikes below the knees on Aaron Judge.

“We have to play well. period And the great thing is that it (bang) is right in front of us.

Following the Yankees’ latest subpar effort, Boone hammered an open right hander onto a podium to emphasize his point.

“We can get away with this thing. And we’ve got dudes in there to do it,” Boone says, biting those words After Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.

On Sunday, Paul O’Neill’s no. On the day 21 was retired, the Yankees (73-48) had a seven-game AL East lead with 41 games to play but had lost 14 of their last 17 games.

Fed up with questions about his team’s offensive slump and frustrated by their extended slide, Boone pounded the table.

And depending on your view, it might seem performative or surreal or a little of both.

Judge didn’t hear his manager’s anger immediately after the game, but the Yankees’ titular captain pointed to a problem that had become systemic.

“(We) need to have a little better energy in the dugout, push each other a little bit,” Judge said. “We’re losing a little bit of that right now.”

Aaron Judge: ‘We’re not happy about it’

The judge further noted the omissions.

“Picking each other, batting with each other. That is what makes this team dangerous.

“When we were rolling, everybody was into every single at-bat, everybody pushed each other. We’re missing a bit of that right now.

You bet, “We’re not happy about it right now,” said Judge, on a day starter Mitch White — his first appearance at Yankee Stadium — and five Toronto relievers kept the Yanks at bay.

And the Yanks had their chances.

They outshot the Jays 9-7, but Toronto went 4-6 with runners in scoring position 1-8.

It was a day that screamed for a shut-down attempt by Gerrit Cole.

Instead, the Yankees’ ace was bitten by a four-run fifth, the loss coming on two-run doubles by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alejandro Kirk. No. 8 hitter Danny Jansen and the return of Vlad Guerrero Jr., gifted to Cole as he hopes to turn a double play.

Aaron Boone is outraged

Unable to grasp the Yankees’ out-of-sync offense before the game, Boone embraced a passing, dramatic idea to fix a broken lineup.

“I jokingly said, ‘Pull it out of the hat,'” Boone said.

Billy Martin used that trick 50 years ago this month, managing the 1972 Detroit Tigers and the eventual world champion 1977 Yankees.

Winning with odd-looking lineups on both occasions, Martin removed Reggie Jackson’s names from the Yankees’ cap before the ’77 game.

“I did that to relax the guys,” Martin told reporters. “Besides, when you don’t have hot bats, it doesn’t matter where they hit.”

But while Boone admitted he was “ticked off and frustrated” after Saturday’s game, none of that kind of levity appeared to be a solution as he put faith in his players’ track records.

“We did it for four months, okay? Crime has been fighting for 12 days.

“We have great players there. They know that. They know what they are capable of. It’s a tough time, it’s gut check time and it’s tough right now.

“Everybody was yelling and screaming at them, and that was part of it. That gives me confidence. I know we’ll be a great team when we’re right and we’ll continue to be. And it is still before us.

“Let’s catch it.”

