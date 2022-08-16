type here...
A$AP Rocky faces two felony charges related to an incident in Hollywood last year.

In this file photo, A$AP Rocky attends the film's premiere. On Monday, A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a former friend in 2021.

Andy Kropah/Invision/AP


Andy Kropah/Invision/AP

In this file photo, A$AP Rocky attends the film’s premiere. On Monday, A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a former friend in 2021.

Andy Kropah/Invision/AP

This week, rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, was formally charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in Hollywood last November.

Myers, 33, was first arrested in April and then released on bail in connection with the case.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon announced the charges on Monday, saying Myers faces charges of personally using a firearm during an argument with a former friend.

On November 6, 2021, Myers allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim. Later, during another confrontation with this man, Myers allegedly pulled out a gun and fired twice at the victim, according to prosecutors.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victim received minor injuries as a result of the shooting.

Alan Jackson, a Mayers attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Discharging a pistol in a public place is a serious offense that could end in tragic consequences not only for the victim, but also for innocent bystanders who visited Hollywood,” Gascon said in a statement. “My office has conducted a thorough analysis of the evidence in this case and has determined that the addition of a special firearms charge is warranted.”

Myers’ filing is scheduled for Wednesday in a Los Angeles court.

