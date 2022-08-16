A$AP Rocky charged with assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

Prosecutors said rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two felony charges for pointing a gun at a former friend and opening fire in Hollywood last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged the 33-year-old New Yorker, whose real name is Rakim Atelaston Myers, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Prosecutors allege that during an argument on Nov. 6, 2021, Myers pointed a gun at the victim, then in the ensuing skirmish, drew his gun again and fired twice at the man, who was slightly injured. His name has not been released.

Myers did not file a plea to file charges. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday. An email asking representatives to comment was not immediately returned.

“Discharging a handgun in a public place is a serious offense that could end in tragic consequences not only for the victim, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement.

Myers and two other men fled the scene after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested for an incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20 and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky made his mark on music for the first time with a single. Weight in 2011. His debut album is 2013, Long. Live. A$APpeaked at number one on the Billboard 200, as did its follow-up in 2015, B. Long. Last. A$AP. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He is in a relationship with Rihanna and their son was born in May.

A$AP Rocky (left) and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Myers released his last studio album four years ago and, like Rihanna, has become known as both a trendsetter and a music influencer.

He came under the international spotlight in 2019 after being detained in Sweden for almost a month after a street fight. He was found guilty of assault and given a “probationary sentence” which meant no additional time in prison.