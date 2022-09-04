New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A North Carolina non-profit organization raised money for young athletes and cheerleaders after it offered a rifle as a prize in a fundraising raffle.

The East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League (EHYFCL) has drawn criticism from some locals for offering an FN15 patrol carbine to the winner of a raffle held in East Flat Rock, North Carolina. ABC affiliate WLOS.

“We are not offering assault rifles; we are offering FN15 patrol carbines,” an EHYFCL spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “This is an Armalite 15 style rifle, not fully automatic, which by definition excludes it from being classified as an assault rifle. We are following all ATF guidelines; the item is being held at an FFL, the recipient must complete an ATF Form 4473. and possession Pass a NICS background check before hiring.”

Some critics took issue with the prize selection as inappropriate for a children’s league. According to the organization, football players in the East Henderson League are ages 5 to 13, and members of the cheer team are ages 4 to 13.

“I was honestly shocked when I got the message that kids are going to sell assault rifles because of what’s going on in schools across the country,” an anonymous concerned parent told WLOS. Another local parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I thought it was very bad for them to choose a weapon to be used against children.”

The group drew flak from users on Facebook, who said the raffle was everything from “sad” and “bad” to “disgusting” and “sad.”

EHYFCL leaders responded to the criticism in a Facebook post on Thursday, writing “in response to complaints made publicly and ‘anonymously’ about our raffle”.

Explaining that they are currently taking applications for official fundraising, the group wrote, “If you have a surefire way to quickly raise enough money to get us through the rest of the season and enough to start next season, we need you. Use that energy in a positive way.” to do.”

Clarifying that their organization is not affiliated with a school district or county, the group said, “Referees are not volunteers, [law enforcement officers] And first responders are not volunteers for the safety of children.”

“The use of fields, stadiums and facilities is not free, lost uniforms, masks, chin straps, ear pads, bows and socks are not free,” the group added. “Equipment isn’t free, insurance isn’t free and all the other fees the league has to pay aren’t imaginary.”

“If we don’t raise enough money, we will be forced to raise the fees,” the union leader added.

EHYFCL told WLOS that they are “currently raising funds to purchase new equipment and to have the ability to sponsor children in our community who cannot afford the registration fee.”

The raffle winner must be at least 21 years old and pass a background check, a league spokesperson added, adding, “The AR raffle is three years in a row and the most support we’ve ever had.”

A controversial raffle in Henderson County, North Carolina, an AR-15 raffle to benefit high school wrestlers at Chase High School in neighboring Rutherford County was suspended amid concerns about rising gun violence nationwide.