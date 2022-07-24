New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 19-year-old man died of a gunshot wound to the head Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night at the intersection of Weymouth and Clearfield in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Fox 29.

Police say 10 shell casings have been recovered from the scene of the shooting, as well as a gun left under the car.

A second person, a 28-year-old man, was also shot and suffered wounds to his stomach and leg. According to police, the 28-year-old may be a possible suspect or person of interest.

According to reports, the shooting is under police investigation.