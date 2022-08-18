New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Yellowstone National Park employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in a hot spring Thursday, park officials said.

The body part was found in Abyss Pool, a hot spring at the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, which is about 53 feet deep and reaches 140 degrees.

The area was temporarily closed to the public on Thursday but has since reopened.



Park officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday about whether any foul play was suspected.

Hot springs can be found throughout Yellowstone. They are formed by precipitation that penetrates the ground and heats to temperatures in excess of 400 degrees.

According to Park, the superheated water rises to the surface while the colder, heavier water sinks around it, creating a natural “plumbing” system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.