New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s been a year since President Biden’s ill-advised plan to allow the Taliban to take over Afghanistan.

President Biden withdrew American troops from Afghanistan without a concrete plan to protect Americans and our Afghan partners or prevent the Taliban from taking over the country – resulting in an embarrassing disaster.

A year ago today, the US embassy in Afghanistan was forced to evacuate after the Taliban seized the country’s capital, Kabul.

Last year, President Biden assured the American people that the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan “will proceed in a safe and orderly manner, with the safety of our troops a top priority.”

Taliban anniversary: ​​The takeover of Kabul that President Biden never saw coming

“You’re not going to see any situation where people are being lifted off the roof,” President Biden said. [an] Embassy of the United States in Afghanistan. There is no comparison [to Vietnam].”

He was wrong.

In the struggle to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies, 13 US service members needlessly lost their lives as they tried to manage a chaotic situation that their commander in chief should never have put them in.

President Biden’s poor decision led to unnecessary chaos and loss of life.

In the hasty exit, billions of dollars worth of the world’s most technologically advanced military weapons were left behind and are now in the hands of the Taliban.

President Biden risked his life to fight alongside Americans and Afghans, creating an opportunity for Al Qaeda to once again make Afghanistan a safe haven for terrorists.

Before the US entered Afghanistan in 2001 to eliminate those responsible for the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Taliban was harboring al Qaeda. Even worse, the Taliban allowed Osama bin Laden to run terrorist training camps on Afghan soil.

Despite assurances by the Taliban that al Qaeda would not be allowed into Afghanistan, a United Nations Security Council report published in June 2021 stated that the Taliban and al Qaeda “are loosely aligned and show no signs of breaking ties.” A local affiliate of ISIS is also active in Afghanistan.

When the United States launched a drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, he was not in some remote village, but in the capital, Kabul, in an apartment formerly rented by American service members and aid workers. .

That’s right – al-Zawahri, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, was not in hiding. He was sitting on a balcony in the middle of Kabul. This confirms that Al Qaeda has again found safe harbor in Afghanistan.

Biden’s war in Afghanistan began with the fall of Kabul a year ago, and Americans deserve answers

When President Biden was telling the American people that Al Qaeda had been eliminated from Afghanistan, his team behind the scenes knew that this was not true.

Addressing the nation in August 2021, President Biden asked, “What interest do we have in Afghanistan now that al Qaeda is gone?” However, John Kirby of the National Security Council said earlier this month, “We knew when we left Afghanistan that al Qaeda already had a small presence in the country.”

This disaster shows that President Biden misrepresented the facts about Afghanistan and highlighted the incompetence of his administration. “There is no concentration of al Qaeda of any consequence in Afghanistan,” President Biden said earlier this month.

Again, Biden’s own spokespeople dispute this. Kirby confirmed to CNN that Al Qaeda is “actively” using Afghanistan as a “launching pad” and planning attacks on American interests, American allies and the American homeland.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

The Biden administration had no plan to stop terrorists when they casually pulled our troops out of Afghanistan — putting innocent Americans at home and abroad at risk. The US president let the Taliban shoot instead of senior military officers to get troops out of Afghanistan.

The chaos, turmoil and loss of life during President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is inexcusable. He withdrew US troops from Afghanistan without a plan – and our enemies capitalized on his strategic mistake, costing American lives.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Biden administration was planning damage control even before the anniversary of this self-inflicted tragedy, but a rigorous after-action review has yet to be released that could shed light on why President Biden and his advisers ignored the advice of our military leaders. And ran to get out.

House Republicans are committed to honoring those who served and those who lost their lives in Afghanistan. We will not let their sacrifice go in vain. We will leave no stone unturned in this shameful disaster of US foreign policy and in our efforts to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a haven for terrorists.

Click here to read more from REP. Steve Scalise

Rep. Jake Elzey, Republican, represents Texas’ 6th Congressional District.