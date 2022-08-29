New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At 3 pm on August 15, 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, his wife and senior staff boarded three Russian-made MI-17 helicopters and fled the country hours before the Taliban attacked the palace. Afghanistan was in freefall. Word spread that “Americans and NATO are leaving – forever”.

Former government employees, members of the security forces or anyone working with coalition forces are at risk, but Afghan special operations forces are at greatest risk because they have done most of the fighting in Afghanistan in recent years as regular army and police forces have been decimated. Away with the Taliban mind games and violence. But men like Master Sergeant Bashir Ahmadzai put up a bitter fight. Tall and broad with an unruly mop of wavy hair, Bashir graduated from the US Special Forces Qualification Course and was one of the most trusted Afghan special operators among the Green Berets. He had spent more than a decade hunting the Taliban with the US military.

There were thousands of such men and women in Afghanistan: they served loyally and suddenly fell prey to the Taliban. The only option for these Afghan patriots was to reach the last American bastion, Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA).

Easier said than done.

The airport was full of chaos, crowded with people. Thousands of Afghans had gathered in the area of ​​the airport. Outside the few gates that still permitted entry, the mob was so desperate that men, women and children were crushed to death.

United States military forces at HKIA — Marines, paratroopers and Delta Force — were ordered by the Biden administration to maintain a protective posture, with limited authority to exit the airport gates. Senior leaders of the US Special Operations Command have made no overt move or action to help the Afghans, abandoning allies without a second thought. Senior Pentagon leaders have said privately that while there is a “moral obligation” to save Afghan partners, the United States has no “legal obligation” to do so.

Task Force Ananas decided to stand up and help.

Our group name evolved into a meme that a few of us threw together when we helped an Afghan commando, our first passenger, escape. He was given the password “pineapple” by a State Department official trying to get him into HKIA.

The response from the civic community has been amazing and positive in a more divided time than I could have ever imagined we live in. In fact, it illuminates an even sharper contrast between institutional leaders who divide us over narrow agendas, while ordinary Americans move forward.

My phone was being forcibly blown up by Afghan special ops partners, but not because I was some highly sought-after extraction expert; It has been a long time since I retired from the army. But senior military and civilian leaders were unmoved, and Afghans were turning in desperation to everyone they knew.

I was still a member of a tight-knit community of special operations veterans who were disgusted by what was happening. We had paid our dues. We fought so hard to put the loss and pain behind us. And because of a major failure of American leadership, we plunged back into Afghanistan.

Time was running out and the security forces at HKIA could not recognize the hunted Afghan Special Operations Forces who fought to the last bullet and the thousands of other Afghan faces yearning to get out of the country. We can help. It came to relationships.

Our focus was to stand up for our old Afghan comrades. Over a hundred volunteers would eventually join Task Force Pineapple. Thousands more would join other volunteer groups, each with their own story. women male warrior citizen. Different politics. Different ideologies. Everyone was focused on following through on the promises we made in Afghanistan.

People like Zach Lois, a Green Beret who served a brutal tour of duty in the remote mountains of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. He had tried to put the ghosts of Afghanistan behind him, but when his interpreter and other Afghan Special Forces brothers begged for help, he took a leave of absence from high school social studies and joined the Pineapples.

Jay Redman, a Navy SEAL whose face is disfigured by combat wounds from the war, feels he has been left behind, and tries to guide an Afghan special operator and his family to freedom. During the evacuation, the daughter of an Afghan family was trampled to within an inch of her life by the mob outside HKIA’s Abbey Gate. The family had to abandon their attempt to escape so that she could get medical help. Instead of guiding them to freedom, Jay finds himself comforting his father on the cell phone, anxiously awaiting word on whether his little girl will live or die.

Former Green Beret Will Lisles, a double amputee, tries to rescue Kazem, his former interpreter, who saved him in 2010 when he stepped on a land mine.

Kelly Curry, ambassador at large for women’s affairs in the Trump administration, created a network to help at-risk Afghan women gain freedom when State Department bureaucracy frustrated her.

Our network had many scores with similar stories.

Our entire effort was driven by virtual networks, agile technology, and most of all, trust. Relationships were the rocket fuel that fueled these recovery efforts. Between 700 and 1,000 Afghans exited the Pineapple Express on August 26 until our efforts were cut short by an ISIS-K suicide bomber. The bomb killed 13 American soldiers and numerous Afghans, including several Afghan girls and members of the National Mine Removal Group. who were trying to escape from the Pineapple Express.

Flowers come from rocky ground.

Jane Horton lost her husband, Oklahoma National Guard sniper Chris, in Afghanistan in 2011 and spent nearly a decade searching for answers to Chris’ death. She found them in the hearts and souls of the wonderful people of Afghanistan and served as an unofficial ambassador to Afghanistan. After Kabul fell to the Taliban, she guided a 25-year-old single Afghan woman to freedom who now lives with her in Washington, DC.

Nezam Nezami, a decorated Afghan commando, inspired my first efforts to help. Today he lives near me in Tampa with his wife and three children.

Zach Lois’s interpreter, who brought him to this desperate attempt, lives with Zach in Syracuse with his wife and children.

This is America at its best.

Our country will move on from this dark period of division, but we all have a role to play in showing what leadership looks like. Volunteer groups are an integral part of any successful civil society. Various civic groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, the Junior League, and the NAACP have historically played important roles in bringing better days to America.

Afghan volunteer groups such as Dunkirk, Moral Compass, Team America Relief, and Pineapple demonstrate what leadership looks like. But looking at the storms on our national horizon, it’s clear the job isn’t done.