Hundreds of Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan and thousands of Afghan allies remain since President Biden broke his promise — which he did a year ago today — to keep military boots on the ground until we “get them all out.”

On August 18, 2021, three days after the Taliban seized the capital of Kabul and forced the evacuation of the US Embassy there, Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that intelligence did not indicate a possible Taliban takeover, despite several reports. The president said the US military will “remain” in Afghanistan until all Americans and Afghan allies are evacuated.

“If there are any American citizens left, we’re going to be there to get them all out,” Biden said at the time.

“Are you committed to keeping the troops until every American who wants to go out is out?” Stephanopoulos asked the president.

“Yes,” Biden responded.

Biden has promised to ‘stay’ in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated

Stephanopoulos also asked about the president’s commitment to America’s Afghan allies and their families.

“Having a commitment to get everybody out, actually, we can get out and everybody should get out,” Biden responded. “And that’s the goal. That’s what we’re doing now, that’s the path we’re on. And I think we’ll get there.”

Eight days later, Aug. 26, 2021, during a mass evacuation of the US military at Kabul airport, suicide bombers killed 183 people, including 13 US service members. The US retaliated by launching two drone strikes against suspected ISIS-K militants, one of which killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

The move, which required thousands of additional US troops and significant support from the Taliban, came a day ahead of a deadline in August. 30, 2021, including hundreds of US citizens and tens of thousands of Afghan allies.

After the evacuation, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that they wanted only 100 American citizens to remain in Afghanistan. The State Department confirmed to Politico this week, however, that more than 800 American citizens and at least 600 lawful permanent residents have been evacuated from the US since the withdrawal.

The State Department did not provide a number when asked by Fox News Digital how many Americans in Afghanistan and Afghans who have applied for special immigrant visas intend to leave.

“We continue to work with US citizens who have expressed a desire to leave Afghanistan and have the necessary travel documents to do so,” a spokeswoman said Wednesday. “This number fluctuates steadily as US citizens change their minds about leaving or some return to Afghanistan for various reasons.”