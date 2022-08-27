New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233.

A year after the murder of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito, her grieving family is still fighting for justice in courts on opposite ends of the country.

Her suspected killer, 23-year-old ex-fiancé Brian Landry, refused to cooperate with police, then went on the run and took his own life days after she was reported missing. A little more than a week later, the FBI found her remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest north of Jackson, Wyoming.

Three lawsuits related to her death, one naming Laundry’s parents and another naming a Utah police department that mishandled a domestic violence call involving the couple two weeks before the murder, remain pending.

The Gabby Petito case: One murder averted in a domestic violence incident in a year

But her parents and stepparents, Joseph and Tara Petito and Nicole and Jim Schmidt, have spent the better part of the past 12 months raising awareness for domestic violence victims and missing persons through the Gabby Petito Foundation, which they set up in her honor.

Now her legacy, she embarked on a cross-country journey 12 months after a man killed her, is saving the lives of other domestic violence victims, according to her mother.

“I think Gabby’s story touched a lot of people and it’s saving lives,” Nicole Schmidt said. “I get people messaging me all the time that they were inspired by her to get out of a relationship. I know we can use this tragedy to save so many. That’s her legacy.”

Gabby Petito Murder: Brian Laundry’s Notebook Confessions, ‘I Ended Her Life’

Petito’s disappearance and subsequent discovery of the laundry captivated the nation for months. A makeshift memorial outside city hall in North Port, Florida, where the couple lived before taking a cross-country road trip last year, drew visitors from around the world. They left handmade tributes, poems, crosses made of wood and stone, photographs, flyers, flowers and references to her as “America’s daughter”. Nearby, protesters regularly gathered outside the home of Laundry’s parents, demanding the handover of their son, who went out on the evening of September 13 and was never seen alive again.

Schmidt is calling on people around the world to “light up the sky” Saturday night in honor of victims of domestic violence.

“Whether it’s a candle, lantern or string light in your yard, light up the darkness for a few moments to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence,” she wrote in the TikTok video. “There are some who bring so great a light to the world that the light remains even after they are gone.”

She is asking anyone who participates to post photos or videos of their lighting under the hashtag #thelightremains.

“One year after her tragic death, Gabby’s family is dedicated to honoring her legacy by working to save the lives of other victims of domestic violence,” said attorney Brian C. Stewart said. Parker & McConkey Law FirmJay Petito’s parents maintain a lawsuit alleging negligence by the Moab Police Department during a domestic violence call the couple played in her death.

Brian Landry’s Gabby Petito confession: Experts weigh in on killer’s claims, ‘it’s all lies’

“This lawsuit is just one part of a broader effort to make the changes needed to make our communities safer, raise awareness about intimate partner violence, provide resources to victims and hold government agencies, including law enforcement, accountable,” Stewart added.

Fox News Digital was the first media outlet to report Petito’s missing on September 11, 2021, after her mother, Nicole Schmidt. Reveal Moab Domestic Violence Call, in which a witness told police he saw Laundry hitting and slapping Petito and trying to drive off without her.

In accordance with Utah law that requires officers to make an arrest or issue a citation when responding to a domestic violence incident, officers at the scene did not write off the incident as a “psychological break” and separated the couple for the evening. On police documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

While some legal experts have called the Moab police case a longshot, Stewart said his company has already won a similar case involving the death of Lauren McCluskey at the University of Utah. In 2020 the firm successfully represented the family of a 21-year-old student after she repeatedly sought help from campus police before a 37-year-old man shot her outside her dorm in 2018. That case resulted in a $13.5 million settlement with the school.

Petito’s parents are suing Laundry’s parents in Florida, alleging that they killed their daughter and that his mother and father tried to help him escape justice.

Gabby Petito’s parents announce wrongful-death lawsuit against Moab police over Brian Laundry 911 call

The Petito-Schmidt family’s attorney in that case, Pat Reilly, declined to be interviewed for this story.

He will depose Christ and Roberta Landry on Oct. 20 — a year after their son’s remains were found at Mykahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. Fox News Digital was present when a detective there made the gruesome discovery to parents.

The exact date of Petito’s death is unclear — but her parents allege in a wrongful-death lawsuit that it occurred on August 27, 2021. Teton County Coroner Dr. The timing given by Brent Blue last year falls within the approximate time frame of Petito’s death.

Aug. 27 is the last time she was publicly seen alive — by restaurant workers and a New Orleans couple in Jackson, Wyoming, who said they saw Laundromat arguing with wait staff.

“I’m getting chills right now,” Nina Celli Angelo, who witnessed the incident, told Fox News Digital last year. “It’s crazy because it wasn’t like we passed them on the street — it was a full-blown event.”

Angelo said she and her boyfriend, Matthew England, were in town for a wedding in late August. They had gone to eat at Mary Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant, between 1 and 2 pm on August 27, when they said an angry laundress started arguing with the waitress. Four and a half hours later, a travel-blogging couple drove past Petito’s van at a campsite north of town.

Angelo, a photographer, said she could not hear the conversation but believed the laundry was arguing with the staff over the bill or money. She described his body language as “aggressive” and said he left and returned about four times.

At one point, Petito came in and apologized for Laundry’s behavior, Angelo said. The restaurant confirmed that the couple had dined there.

According to criminal profiler and psychiatrist John Kelly, the laundry may have seen Petito apologize to the wait staff. He said that this must have enraged the laundry and that there was a good chance that the murders occurred that evening as a direct result.

The Gabby Petito murder: Time the disappearance with Brian Laundry

Also on Aug. 27, Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she received a “strange” text message from her daughter’s phone, according to a search warrant.

“Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,” the message read.

According to the warrant, “‘Stan’ referred to her grandfather, but according to the mother, [Gabby Petito] He is never called ‘Stan’. The mother was worried that there was something wrong with her daughter.”

By September 1, Laundry had made his way back to his parents’ home in Florida in Petito’s van. He refused to disclose her whereabouts to police, Petito’s family and the media.

Brian Laundry found: Parents may have just missed out on not knowing

The FBI says he shot himself in the head at the nature reserve and left a suicide note, first published by Fox News Digital in June, in which he confessed to Petito’s murder and tried to frame it as a mercy killing.

“I ended her life,” the eight-page, handwritten note read. “I thought she was kind, that’s what she wanted, but now I see all the mistakes I made. I was scared. I was shocked.”

Landry wrote that he killed Petito after she claimed she had injured herself in a fall in Wyoming. He also wrote: “From the moment I made the decision, to take her pain away, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Investigators spent five weeks searching the swamp’s Florida Environmental Park, but found nothing due to high water levels. Once the water receded, they found skeletal remains and several personal items belonging to both Laundry and Petito, including a drybag and notebook.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233.