A year after the fall of Kabul, Canadian veterans urge Ottawa not to abandon Afghans trying to flee

It has been a year since Kabul fell to the Taliban after US and allied troops, including Canadians, left the country.

Video footage shows Afghans rushing to the runway at Kabul Airport, desperately trying to escape as a US Air Force plane takes off. Some fell to their deaths trying to hold on.

“We watched this terrible situation unfold… we saw the monstrous catastrophe that happened in Kabul,” Brian McDonald said.

A Canadian veteran who served in Afghanistan, McDonald leads the non-profit organization Aman Lara, which means “Protected Path” in Pashto. A team of Canadian veterans and former interpreters have been working over the past year to ensure the safety of refugees in Canada.

“When we couldn’t get them out a year ago, it was terrible. But since then we have teamed up, redoubled our efforts and were able to take out 3,000 people,” he said.

But it was a slow and dangerous process when these refugees had to go through the Taliban to get a passport.

“These people who helped Canada now have to get up and go to the Taliban-controlled office and give their name, address and birth dates of their children,” McDonald said.

“It’s a very dangerous thing.”

Brian McDonald, chief executive of Aman Lara, says the nonprofit has successfully helped more than 3,000 Afghan refugees find safety in Canada since Kabul fell to the Taliban a year ago. (Derek Hooper/CBC)

Hope appeared in June this year when Pakistan agreed to temporarily allow approved Afghan refugees to enter Canada through its border without a passport or visa.

But McDonald says they ran into a roadblock bringing these refugees to Canada.

“We hoped that it would be thousands, but in the end there are dozens,” he said.

“We are dealing with the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, and this is a very wild place. And so the messages are not always clearly communicated, but we believe the window may still be open.”

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Canada has added more staff in the field to process applications as quickly as possible, including in Pakistan.

The department did not say how many undocumented Afghans successfully made it to Canada as part of an agreement with Pakistan.

In this photo provided by the US Marine Corps, Italian coalition forces help and escort evacuees for further processing during an evacuation at Kabul Airport, Afghanistan, August 24. (Staff Sergeant Victor Mansilla/US Marine Corps/Associated Press)

Canada initially pledged to bring 40,000 Afghan refugees to Canada, focusing on Afghans employed by the Canadian government and military. To date, the federal government says it has received 17,300 people.

Canada’s plan for Afghan refugees is one of the largest programs in the world, Fraser’s spokesman wrote.

But the federal government is being criticized for not doing more to help the Afghans, who helped Canada in the NATO-led effort and now risk being killed by the Taliban for their ties to Western countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said “we don’t need to think in the past tense” when asked if Canada could have done more a year ago.

“We can hold our heads high when we think about our response versus that of our allies. We still have a lot of work to do,” Freeland said in Toronto on Thursday.

“We need to keep working to bring more people from Afghanistan to Canada, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Deputy Prime Minister answered questions about Afghanistan Duration 2:23 Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada’s priority is to focus on the women and children of Afghanistan “who have suffered real setbacks.”

Last month, Canada stopped accepting new applications for its special immigration program, which advocates say is tantamount to turning away Afghans desperate to come to the country.

McDonald hopes the federal government will reconsider its approach and pledge to welcome every Afghan who has helped the government in Canada.

“A year ago, we panicked to get as many people out as possible,” McDonald said.

“We all thought – as veterans and other translators – that this window had closed, that the people we didn’t get out were stuck in Afghanistan.

“But what we have learned over the last year is that we can still evict them. This is happening at a snail’s pace. It’s not as many people as we would like. But we are still working every day, taking people out of Afghanistan. … And we’ll just keep doing it until we get as many people out as we can.”