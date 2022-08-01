A year after her son was shot dead by police in Repentigny, Queensland, Marie-Mireille Bens is still haunted by the sound of gunshots right outside her home and the decision she made that sealed the fate of Jean René Júnior. Russian salad.

“I still feel the burden because I called 911,” she said, holding back tears as she sat at the kitchen table.

“I do not feel good. Every day I cry. Every day… [For them] to kill my son like they killed him is really unacceptable.”

On August 1, 2021, Bence called the police hoping they would get her son to the hospital because he was in distress. He was holding a knife and his mother said he was hallucinating.

Bence and other family members claim that her son ended up dropping the knife. The policemen killed him by firing three bullets into his stomach.

Marie-Mireille Bens says she has been crying every day since her son died, as seen in a photograph taken as a teenager. (Charles Contan/CBC)

The murder of a 37-year-old man devastated his mother and infuriated members of a small but growing black community in a suburb northeast of Montreal.

For them, the fatal shooting was the worst example of how blacks mistreat the police in Repentigny and are treated as intruders in a city that was almost exclusively white until 20 years ago.

As Quebec police investigate Olivier’s death, Bence is kept in the dark about what is going on and what could happen next.

Office of Independent Investigations (BEI) announced at the end of May the completion of the investigation. It is now up to Crown prosecutors to decide whether criminal charges will be brought against the officers who shot Olivier. In a statement last week, a spokesperson for that office said it was still reviewing the case and that a decision had yet to be made.

Bence has spent the last year in grief and anticipation, hoping to see someone punished for her son’s murder, but she’s not optimistic.

“If I was on the street with a phone in my hand and filmed what was happening, then maybe [I would be more confident]”Bence said.

City hall protest

Demonstrators are expected to gather in front of Repentigny City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. for a sit-in to highlight the work that needs to be done before the local police can win the trust of the black community.

“[The shooting] is an event that really touched people in society,” said Pierre Richard Thomas, president of the Lakay Média group that is organizing the sit-in.

“We spoke to many people in the community who are afraid to call the police if they have a problem.”

Jean Rene Junior Olivier died just a few months before his 38th birthday. (Presented by Marie-Mireille Bens)

In recent years, many allegations of racial profiling by the Repentigny police have accumulated. Since 2017, at least nine complaints have been filed with the provincial human rights commission. There are at least four known cases where this commission has ruled against the police.

Last week, the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal, which hears the commission’s cases and makes binding rulings, ordered the city of Repentigny to pay $8,000 in damages to a black man who had been criticized by police.

Bence said her son Olivier told her several times that he thought racism was rampant in the local police force. At the time, she disagreed with him. She now has no doubt that race played a role in his death.

City officials denied a CBC News request for an interview with Repentigny Mayor Nicolas Dufour, who was elected last year, months after Olivier’s death.

Instead, he sent a statement highlighting his efforts to combat racism and racial profiling within his police force.

Caishon Olivier, son of Jean René Olivier Jr., is seen here outside his grandmother’s house as the family went to press the day after last year’s shooting. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

“Our community is looking forward to profound and thoughtful change and a community policing that responds to its needs. That’s why we’re taking the actions outlined in the Grow With Our Community Action Plan,” the statement said.

These efforts were recognized by the decision of the tribunal last week. He described the city’s approach as “serious” and said its plan of action goes far beyond what the human rights commission has recommended in the past.

Last month, the Repentigny Police Department announced that officers would be accompanied by social workers when responding to mental health crises.

The police chief said the plan was in the works before Olivier’s death.

Pierre Richard Thomas, head of the non-profit group Lakay Média, organizes a sit-in at Repentigny City Hall on Monday evening. (Anthony Nerestan/CBC)

“Suffer all alone”

Bence says her son’s death made her regret moving from Montreal to Repentigny about a decade ago, and she thought about leaving the suburbs for good.

Last year, she appeared at several public events organized by local anti-racist groups. This means the need to constantly think and re-experience what happened. But she worries that if she doesn’t speak up, her son will be forgotten.

Last year, a fatal shooting took place on De Niagara Street, just a few steps from Marie-Mireille Bens’ home. She called the police and asked them to take her son to the hospital because he was in distress. (Charles Contan/CBC)

“My son was killed and he is gone forever. But I wish this never happened again in our community. Because as I suffer, I don’t want another parent to go through the same thing as me,” she said. said.

“The officers who shot at my son, who killed him, I don’t know their names. Now they are at home. I’m sure they are still working. one.”

To learn more about the black Canadian experience—from anti-black racism to success stories in the black community—check out the CBC Being Black in Canada project that black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.