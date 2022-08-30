New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On August 30, 2021, General Christopher Donahue stepped aboard a US military C-17 aircraft as it took off from Kabul in minutes. General Donahue was the last member of the US military to leave Afghanistan, and his exit closed the book on the complete defeat of the Taliban, who had previously been driven into the country’s mountainous southern region, across Afghanistan. in a few days. Unfortunately, 13 American soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of these events, it is important to remember that none of this was a foregone conclusion. The Trump administration negotiated a condition-based withdrawal that would keep our soldiers and civilians, as well as our Afghan partners and allies, safe. The deal was based on an orderly withdrawal of our forces, while the Taliban agreed not to threaten America or their interests with our withdrawal.

The plan worked—we went from nearly 15,000 American employees to just 2,500 when the Trump administration left office. Throughout the drawdown, we established resistance to the Taliban by supporting our agreement with action. When the Taliban violated the agreement, we beat them. hard We never believed them, nor did we ever take their word for it. As a result, no American service members were killed.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration tore up our condition-based withdrawal plan and decided to leave the Taliban unconditionally, trusting them not to take advantage of the vacuum. It turned into a chaotic rush to the exits, surprising no one except President Biden. His administration stalled, compounding his mistakes with more glaring mistakes and weaknesses.

He pulled out military personnel before American civilians could be pulled out, leaving Americans stranded and at the mercy of the Taliban. They failed to impose costs on the Taliban, allowing them to rush across the country to Kabul without resistance. This allowed billions of dollars worth of American military material and equipment to fall into the hands of the Taliban as our forces were ordered to leave them behind. Given China’s staunch support for the Taliban since its takeover, one can only guess where that equipment eventually ended up.

Now, a year later, the expected results of the Taliban’s brutal rule are beginning to show. The country is facing the crisis of debt and hunger. They have taken away girls’ educational opportunities and forced women to wear the veil. All practices of basic human rights are being curtailed.

Strangely, the Taliban is also seeking help from the international community. We should not give a single slip to these terrorists and thugs. They are harboring and supporting terrorists in their midst. Al Qaeda is firmly entrenched in both Afghanistan and Iran, and our intelligence community has the ability to eliminate specific threats — as they did with Osama bin Laden’s deputy, Ayman al-Zawahri — for us to be foolish. Uniformity of targeted actions to ensure that the entire country is not a haven for terrorists.

What is the legacy of the Biden administration’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan? We are living from it.

Tim Biden’s defeat in Afghanistan heralded the arrival of American weakness. Vladimir Putin has noticed this weakness and has given him the green light to invade Ukraine. Xi Jinping noticed this weakness and knew he could bully Taiwan at will. While pretending to “negotiate” a new nuclear deal with Biden officials, the regime in Iran realizes and knows that it can place bounties on American heads, fund terrorism from the West Bank to Yemen, and provide safe harbor to al Qaeda leaders.

Even less powerful dictators have jumped into action. Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is hosting military groups from China, Russia and Iran for joint military exercises, a clear challenge to the US in our hemisphere. The bad guys in the world are “free to roam the cabins” today, and it all started with Joe Biden’s incompetence and weakness in Afghanistan a year ago.

We must be careful to distinguish between Biden’s failed retreat and the legacy left behind by our men and women who served in Afghanistan. Today, many of these veterans wonder if they failed, or if their service mattered because of how we left off.

I want to be clear: you did not fail. Your service matters.

As director of the CIA and secretary of state, I saw it firsthand: US forces consistently achieved good results for the American people in Afghanistan. Your work kept Americans safe. You have not failed in your goal; America’s leaders have failed you.

Joe Biden ignored the deal we negotiated and chose to wash his hands of Afghanistan. As a result, he handed it back to the Taliban unconditionally and put the Americans in harm’s way. Their and their administration’s negligence and complete lack of leadership is a betrayal of your sacrifice. But the true legacy of heroism and sacrifice we leave behind will never change.