The New York Yankees won against the New York Mets on Monday, but social media was upset by a controversial decision made by a fan attending the game at Yankee Stadium.

A video posted on social media showed a fan enjoying the game with an odd combination – a hot dog in beer. The fan bit off the tips of the hot dog and stuck it in his drink. Then he was seen using it as a straw.

Twitter users had a lot to say about the move.

This isn’t the first time a New York stadium-goer has shocked people with how they chose to eat or drink something. In 2018, Alexa Greenfield shocked US Open viewers by dipping chicken fingers in her soda. The act went viral in no time.

Aaron Judge’s 47th home run lifts slumping Yankees over Mets: ‘Time to get back to what we do’

Since then, Greenfield has gained more than 25,000 followers on Instagram and launched a cola-flavored dipping sauce after her viral moment.

It’s unclear whether hot dog straws will catch on as a thing.

At least Yankees fans were able to go home happy. Aaron Judge hit his 47th home run as the Yankees topped the Mets 4-2.