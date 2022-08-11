New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A woman died Wednesday in Garden City, South Carolina, after a loose beach umbrella struck her in the chest, authorities said.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets that the umbrella, which was anchored in the sand around 12:40 p.m., was blown by the wind and struck Tommy Perreault, 63, in the chest.

Perrault was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries, local news station WMBF reported.

According to Fox 8, Scotty’s Beach Bar in Surfside Beach posted on social media about Perreault and the damage.

“Today it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind-hearted local, Tommy Perreault,” the post said. “Some things we will never understand, but what we do know is that no one has anything bad to say about this woman. It’s everyone’s goal to keep her as sweet as day in and day out.”

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas each year.

A beach umbrella’s wide canopy allows it to get caught in strong winds if not properly anchored, but the spiked end poses a hazard, they added.

In 2016, Lottie Michelle Belk of Chester, Virginia, was similarly killed by a flying beach umbrella in Virginia Beach.

In that case, a beach umbrella anchored in the sand was picked up by a strong gust of wind, which blew into Belk’s body.

According to local station WTKR , police said Gudugu Belk, 55, was stabbed in the chest and the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.

After Belk’s death, Democrats in Virginia, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, asked the Consumer Product Safety Commission to review beach umbrellas and launch a safety campaign in 2016.

In 2019, senators wrote to the agency again, the Virginian-Pilot reported, suggesting they consider an effort like July 4 safety campaigns or the successful “Safe Sleep Campaign,” which educated parents about making child nurseries safer.

The Commission recently reported on its website that Engineering Sciences Directorate Andrew Newens is scheduled to participate in a teleconference with the Beach Umbrellas Task Group on July 27, 2022.

“This conference call was requested by ASTM [American Society for Testing and Materials] “to discuss the development of a new standard test method for the strength and durability of consumer beach umbrellas,” the website said.

The commission offers the following five tips for beach umbrella safety on its website:

1. Spike your beach pole umbrella into the sand.

2. Rock it back and forth firmly until it is buried at least 2 feet deep.

3. Tilt it into the air to keep it from blowing away and hurting someone.

4. Anchor the base of the pole with an anchor or some form of weight.

5. Make sure the sand is packed well around the base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.