A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Southeast Washington, DC, police said.

Some local outlets reported that the woman was pregnant, but police have not independently confirmed that information.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3 p.m. FOX 5 DC reports a suspect drove down the 2600 block of Birney Place and fired several rounds.

Police said the victim was walking into the parking lot when she was shot. Investigators found at least 90 shell casings at the scene and believe several vehicles were involved.

The woman was admitted to a regional hospital and is in stable condition. Police said she is the manager of a nearby property and they do not believe she was the target.

Police have not released additional details. Investigation is on. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.