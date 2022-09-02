New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A judge has denied prosecutors’ request to keep a Wisconsin man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in jail pending sentencing because he recently pleaded guilty to child sex charges.

Prosecutors have charged Ernest Terrell Blakney, 47, with killing his ex-girlfriend and setting her Milwaukee home on fire Aug. 25. According to Fox 6.

Milwaukee police and fire departments both went to the home shortly before 4:30 a.m. for a “house fire” call, but found a victim, later identified as 36-year-old Nikia Rogers.

An autopsy later revealed that Rogers died of gunshot wounds to her back and head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Indian man accused of killing Dutch soldier, allegedly told friend he was ‘just hanging out’

Blakeney was previously charged with second-degree sexual assault and in 2020 was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl. He posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from jail in November 2021, the complaint states.

The man pleaded guilty to the sex charge and was sentenced on August 15. Prosecutors requested Blakney be remanded and jailed after his guilty plea, but Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski denied the motion, allowing Blakney to stay out of jail.

Accordingly WISNThe family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted requested that Blakeney be kept in jail pending sentencing.

Milwaukee police allege that on Oct. 20 Blakeney killed his ex-girlfriend just 10 days after Borowski refused to keep him in jail pending a sentencing hearing.

Police did not arrest Blakeney after he killed his ex-girlfriend.

The criminal complaint alleges that Blakeney could have set the fire in any of the following four locations: a detached garage, the first floor, the basement and Rogers’ body.

NYPD searches for masked gunman in fatal shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU

A witness who said he knew Rogers said Blakney was “crazy” and said he received a text from Rogers’ phone number when emergency crews were alerted to the fire, saying “you should leave her alone.”

The witness replied “I’m sorry” and the response was “She’s dead” and that he knew Blakney by his middle name Terrell and the phone number “Hey Terrell?”

“Yes,” Number said in response, the complaint says.

Another witness also testified that he spoke to Blakney on the phone after the alleged murder, saying Blakney didn’t explain why he said “I’m sorry.”

When the witness asked Blakney why he was sorry, he replied “she made me do it” and finally said “I shot her,” according to the complaint.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The witness asked who Blakeney shot and he allegedly replied that he shot Rogers as she was leaving the house.

According to the witness, Blakney had a gun and said he set his house on fire and set fire to his tractor trailer.

Police also spoke to a witness who said he was in the process of repairing a bulldozer at a construction site near the woods on the night of the alleged crime and heard “metal crashing” and then saw Blakney, who demanded. Truck keys. Blakeney allegedly ordered the worker into the trailer while pointing a gun at him and then locked him inside. The worker got out of the trailer and called 911.

Blakeney is charged with first-degree reckless murder, armed robbery, attempted desecration of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping and false imprisonment.