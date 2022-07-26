type here...
A Wisconsin lawmaker was involved in a car accident...
Politics

A Wisconsin lawmaker was involved in a car accident that killed a mother and her 5-year-old daughter

26

Madison, Wis. – Wisconsin State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car accident Friday. In which a mother and her 5-year-old daughter died.

Bewley, a Democrat who represents a district covering the northwestern part of the state, pulled into the path of a car driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Pennsylvania, according to police in Ashland, Wisconsin. When Ortman’s car hit Bewley, it spun and collided with another vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jodi Munson.

Ortman’s 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Ortman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to police.

“This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” said a statement released by Bewley’s office. “Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the crash, would like to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who assisted after the crash.”

Ben Baker, a reporting intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA Today Network, was on the phone with Bewley at the time of the crash Friday afternoon for an interview he had arranged with his staff about this fall’s legislative elections. .

Shortly after the interview began, Bewley told Baker that she had undergone cataract eye surgery the day before. Minutes later, she stopped speaking mid-sentence and the call went silent. When Baker asked Bewley if she was still on the line, she seemed worried. When Baker asked if she was okay, she said, “Yeah, I’m okay. It’s not a good accident.”

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that he has not yet decided whether charges will be filed against one of the drivers.

“We will sit down with them and look at everything as far as determining how it all really happened,” Hagstrom told the newspaper. “Then we will turn everything over to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

