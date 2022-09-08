New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A beloved museum in Wisconsin closed its doors for the last time over Labor Day weekend after nearly three decades of operation, but fans now have a chance to take a piece of it home with them.

Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City was founded by Elmer Duellman in the 1990s and operated by him until his death in 2019 at the age of 79. The entire collection will now be auctioned during the week of September 17.

Duellman, who operated several automotive businesses in the area, was an avid car enthusiast with a private collection of mostly American classics and sharing them with family and friends.

His son Les told Fox News Digital that after participating in a local historical society tour with some of the cars and seeing the positive response he received from everyone in town, he decided to open the doors to his warehouse and turn it into a public museum. .

Along with more than 100 cars, there are dozens of motorcycles, bicycles and an outstanding collection of antique pedal cars from the country, which Les said his father began to fill the space in the facility.

Elmer acquired more than 800 pedal cars throughout the 20th century, including several particularly rare ones from the 1920s and 1930s. One of them is a 1927 American National Lincoln with an estimated value of over $10,000.

The Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird are some designed to look like muscle cars. With just 304 miles reading on the Daytona’s odometer, Elmer owned every actual car since it was purchased new until he sold it to a fellow fan a few years ago.

Elmer was sick and knew he didn’t have many years left, but wanted to make sure the car fell into the right hands. He also planned the auction, which was overseen by his six sons.

“It’s a celebration of his collection,” Les said. “He wanted the cars to be back in the hands of collectors and create new memories with them.”

Among the cars on the block today is Elmer’s favorite, a 1958 Chevrolet Delray with a very special meaning to him.

It was the car he was driving when he met his wife of 56 years, Bernadette, who is sadly ill and living today.

Years after he originally sold it, he tracked it through seven owners and bought it back in 1987 in time to take a ride in it for their 25th wedding anniversary.

“It wasn’t your typical romantic ride until then,” Les said. “One of the owners swapped in a 454 cubic inch big block V8 and a loud straight pipe exhaust system for drag racing.”

Les said his mother still loved it and enjoyed all the cars. Her favorite white 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible with a black top was always known as “Mom’s Car”.

However, there is one vehicle that the siblings decided to hang on to. This is a 1932 Ford pickup that served as the museum’s truck and was used as a hearse for Elmer’s funeral at his request.

Les said the town set off and followed him in a long car parade, with some muscle car drivers doing burnouts with prior permission from local officials to salute Elmer.

The auction will begin on September 14 with toys and other accessories, while cars and motorcycles will be on the block on September 17.