A respected snake researcher died after being bitten by a timber rattlesnake.

William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3, a day after being bitten by a captive wood rattlesnake on his property in Harpers Ferry, WV, according to his wife, Renee Martin, according to the Associated Press.

Martin, 80, has been making important discoveries about snakes for decades, the outlet said.

John Seeley, a rattlesnake researcher from Stokesdale, NC, told the AP that Martin was probably the first to find a timber rattlesnake.

He read them since childhood.

Seeley said the AP knew Martin all along A world of snake experts For his field work and research – and for his ability to find and document a species that was difficult to identify.

“They’re very secretive animals,” Seeley said of snakes.

Despite his advanced age, Martin continues to make strenuous mountain climbs to document and count snake populations in remote sites.

That’s according to Joe Villari, who manages the Bull Run Mountains Preserve in northern Virginia and shared it with the AP.

Villari often accompanies Martin to remote mountain snake dens several times a year. “He’s in his 80s, and he’s having a hard time keeping up,” Villari said.

Wood rattlers avoid humans, Villari told the AP, and he said they are docile and don’t often bite if they step on them by mistake.

Rattlesnakes are more dangerous if they grow to a size that allows them to inject more venom.

“They save their poison for their food,” he said.

Martin has a lifelong fascination with snakes, the AP said.

As a boy, he discovered a previously unknown population of wood rattlesnakes in the Bull Run Mountains — and convinced a herpetologist to come out and verify his finding.

Deaths from snakebites are rare; The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that they cause five deaths a year in the US.

Dan Keeler, professor of toxicology at the University of Minnesota and an expert on snakebites, told the AP that a second snakebite is more dangerous than a first bite for some people.

Keeler notes that rattlesnakes become more dangerous if they grow to a size that allows them to inject more venom.

Age can also be a factor in a person’s susceptibility, Keeler said.

AP reported that Martin had been bitten before, but recovered.

Anyone who enjoys hiking and camping in the woods has probably asked themselves, “If I stumble upon a snake, will it bite me?”

Statistics show that a person is at a higher risk of being bitten by approaching a snake than by leaving it alone.

According to Minnesota’s official state website, the chance of being bitten by a rattlesnake is extremely low. (Minnesota has a population of timber rattlers; they are one of two veined snakes in that state, according to the website.)

“Wood rattlers are generally very docile snakes and usually bite as a last resort,” the site states.

Instead, its instincts are to “avoid danger by retreating to cover or hiding using its camouflage coloration to blend into its surroundings,” the website says.

It takes a lot of energy to produce venom, so a rattlesnake saves it for food. However, if cornered or provoked, a rattlesnake can become aggressive, “flapping its tail to let you know it’s agitated,” the website points out.

“The snake can also puff up to appear larger” – and perform a “bluff strike”, in which it lunges out but does not open its mouth.

Death from a rattlesnake bite is rare, the site also notes.

If you encounter a rattlesnake — or one you can’t identify — don’t try to catch or kill it, they advise.

If you have a concerned timber rattlesnake (or any rattlesnake) in your yard, it’s best to contact your local law enforcement agency, the state website notes.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.