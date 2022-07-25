type here...
A well-known pastor was robbed during a live broadcast of a worship service in New York.

Bishop Lamore Whitehead says members of his congregation were traumatized when gunmen disrupted Sunday’s service. He was seen here in 2014.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for VH1


Bishop Lamore Whitehead says members of his congregation were traumatized when gunmen disrupted Sunday’s service. He was seen here in 2014.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for VH1

Gunmen broke into the church while its pastor was broadcasting a service in Brooklyn live on Sunday, stealing more than $1 million worth of jewelry from him and his wife, according to the New York City Police Department.

Thieves attacked Bishop Lamore Whitehead, who leads International Church Leaders of Tomorrow and is known for flashy displays of wealth. Whitehead also describes New York Mayor Eric Adams, former president of the Brooklyn borough, as his mentor.

Whitehead spoke about the robbery in video on instagramdescribing the moment during the morning service when he saw several armed men enter the Leaders of Tomorrow Church in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The armed men left in a Mercedes.

“When I [saw] when they entered the sanctuary with their guns, I said to everyone, “Lie down,” said Whitehead. “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot down the church, or if they just came to rob.”

It was the last. Calculating the value of what was stolen, a spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office told NPR that the three gunmen “removed more than $1 million worth of jewelry from the victims.”

The thieves fled on foot before getting into a white Mercedes Benz, the spokesman said.

Whitehead says he followed the men on foot and then in his car, adding that he knows they changed in the car and removed their masks. According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

In his video, Whitehead said that becoming a well-known religious figure was both “a gift and a curse”.

Whitehead gained public attention in May.

The pastor also made headlines in May when he mediated the surrender NYC subway shooting suspect Andrew Abdullah. At the time, Whitehead said he was connected to the suspect’s family through his church. But it was the pastor’s demonstrative appearance, wearing a Fendi jacket, as he stepped out of his Rolls-Royce into the legal aid office that drew the most attention.

Some of this criticism was renewed after the robbery, as people wondered if the leader of the church should live in luxury.

Whitehead acknowledged the high value of the stolen jewels, stating that the men were likely watching his sermons to find their target. But, he added, these are just material things.

“I know that many people will say: “Oh, why are you so bright?” ” he said.

“It’s not that I’m flashy,” he added. “It’s about buying what I want to buy. It is my prerogative to buy what I want to buy. If I work hard at it, I can buy what I want to buy.”

According to Whitehead, members of his church were traumatized by the robbery. He also asked anyone with information to contact him, saying he wanted to make sure the militants could safely surrender to police.

According to website of his churchWhitehead is active in business as well as ministry, owning mortgage and real estate companies.



