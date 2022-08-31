New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Portland man out on bail thanks to a liberal “volunteer-run abolitionist organization” was arrested and charged with killing the mother of his children a week after being released from prison, according to local reports.

Mohammad Usman Adan was arrested on August 10 on charges of cutting off a GPS monitor he was wearing and strangling and assaulting his children’s mother, Rachel Angel Abraham, 36. .

He is accused of breaking into Abraham’s townhome on July 26, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Aidan was able to post bail on Aug. 20 after Amanda Trujillo, president of the Portland Freedom Fund, provided $2,000 in funding, the Oregonian reported. His bail was set at $20,000, but Oregon usually allows a deposit of 10% of the full amount to release someone.

The Portland Freedom Fund is a self-described nonprofit organization that “posts bail exclusively for black, brown, and indigenous people in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties.”

According to the outlet, a day before Trujillo posted bail, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Jerry B. Hodgson had rejected Adan’s requests for release and lower bail. A prosecutor in the county, Mackenzie M. Ludwig had told the judge that there were “significant deadly elements” surrounding Adan’s case and argued that he should be in prison.

On Saturday, a week after Adan posted bail, police responded to Abraham’s townhome and found her fatally strangled and stabbed.

A call was made to 911 just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, but the call was disconnected and a dispatcher was unable to reach the person in a follow-up call. Another call to 911 was made soon after by a neighbor who reported a fight between a man and a woman. The caller reported that she saw Aidan push a woman against a second-story window that was open and heard screaming, the Oregonian reported.

Adan called the police a few hours later and said Abraham was dead.

According to an affidavit, authorities found Abraham’s body in a boy’s bedroom covered by a bed sheet, on top of a blood-soaked carpet. Prosecutors said her body showed bruises on her neck and arms, bruises on her hands and a large vertical cut on her face. A kitchen knife was found near her body, according to court records.

The medical examiner ruled she died of strangulation, according to the affidavit.

Police found Adan downstairs in the house with three small children between the ages of two and seven. Adan and Abraham share two of Abraham’s six children together, according to Adan’s family. The couple was together from about 2017 until this year, The Oregonian reported.

Additionally, Aden refused instructions from a 911 dispatcher to perform CPR on Abraham when he called 911, according to the affidavit.

“Our attorneys aggressively pursued a higher bail amount in this case,” District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement Saturday after the death of Rachel Angel Abraham. “Mr. Adan’s motive for killing the victim was unclear. After the judge granted Adan bail, the Portland Freedom Fund leveraged our efforts and the court’s efforts to save the victim’s life by using their resources to secure his bail.”

“When judges set bail, one of the factors they consider is a defendant’s ability to pay. The action taken by the Portland Freedom Fund prevented this, with tragic consequences. We offer our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and we will dedicate ourselves to the full proceedings of this case.” efforts,” continued the statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Abraham was described as “a kind, loving woman. A beautiful person,” according to Aidan’s sister.

“All she cared about were her children,” Ramala Adan told The Oregonian. “They are all she thought.” Abraham’s children are currently living with families.

Former Democratic state Sen. Margaret Carter added to the outlet that she took Abraham into her home about 12 years ago and that the young woman has become like a goddess to her. They had not been in touch for the past few years and she described being “angry” about the woman’s death.

“I’m really angry,” Carter said. “This woman did not deserve what happened to her.”

Carter asked why the Portland Freedom Fund didn’t conduct a more thorough background check on Adan’s case before posting bail.

Six of Adan’s last nine arrests were related to domestic violence involving Abraham, according to the Oregonian. She filed for a restraining order in May, alleging that Adan repeatedly physically assaulted or threatened her, including punching her in the head while she slept and that he “put a gun to my head and then said he was playing.”

“First, when I told him I was leaving him,” she wrote in the petition, “he told me he was going to kill me.”

The Portland Freedom Fund published a public statement on Facebook on Tuesday saying its thoughts “go out to the families and communities affected by this tragedy, especially the children who have effectively lost both parents.”

The statement said members of the fund “were in contact with Adan between his release and re-arrest and did not receive any indication of concern.”

“The court deemed him eligible for bail and referred him as a financial provider for two minor children with a letter of community support,” the statement said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Portland Freedom Fund Wednesday morning for additional comment.

Similar Freedom Fund organizations gained prominence in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and as protests and riots erupted across the country in support of Black Lives Matter and police crackdowns. Vice President Kamala Harris threw her support behind the Minnesota Freedom Fund that year, encouraging her Twitter followers to donate to the fund to help post bail for protesters arrested during the riots.