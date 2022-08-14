The Washington State Patrol is working to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and identification cards to their rightful owners after seizing a stolen vehicle.
The discovery in Fife was announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
The owner of a stolen vehicle outside Seattle warned authorities that there were guns inside. When a trooper approached the car, he saw a 43-year-old woman inside, but no gun.
The woman was detained.
Parents are feeling the pain of the shortage of special education teachers
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found stolen equipment, more than 50 identification cards and an industrial card reader. WSP estimates the value of the stolen merchandise to be over $10,000.
Click here to get the Fox News app
The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and fraud. FOX13 News Seattle Reported.