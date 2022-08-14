New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington State Patrol is working to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and identification cards to their rightful owners after seizing a stolen vehicle.

The discovery in Fife was announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The owner of a stolen vehicle outside Seattle warned authorities that there were guns inside. When a trooper approached the car, he saw a 43-year-old woman inside, but no gun.

The woman was detained.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found stolen equipment, more than 50 identification cards and an industrial card reader. WSP estimates the value of the stolen merchandise to be over $10,000.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and fraud. FOX13 News Seattle Reported.