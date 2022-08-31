New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges related to his involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel.

Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of DTO, a transnational drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Puget Sound region. The law enforcement team has been linked to the CJNG cartel in Mexico.

DTO received a shipment of liquid methamphetamine in candles in November 2019, prosecutors said. Barbosa helped DTO members extract the methamphetamine and cook it into crystal form at the Port Orchard, Washington location, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department said he was responsible for distributing at least 55 pounds of methamphetamine, 600 grams of heroin and fentanyl in West Washington and other areas. press release.

Prosecutors said Barbosa also went after drug debtors and gun owners during the drug conspiracy. In one case, Barbosa borrowed a car from another organization member to pay off a drug debt and then threatened the same member.

He faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison and life in prison when sentenced in December. The DOJ said prosecutors agreed not to impose a prison sentence of more than 168 months.