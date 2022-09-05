New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Washington Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz is taking aim at the libs of TikTok again, this time blaming the account for increasing threats of violence and harassment against children’s hospitals.

“Children’s hospitals across the US face increasing threats of violence, fueled by an online anti-LGBTQ campaign attacking facilities caring for transgender children and adolescents,” wrote Lorenz, along with Elizabeth Dwaskin and Peter Jamison. “Twitter has dropped the account that inspired the attacks, despite its employees expressing concern in an internal Slack channel that it was ‘only a matter of time’ before the posts lead to someone’s death.”

The Post piece later criticized the account at length, describing Libs of TikTok as an anti-LGBTQ page that “baselessly accused” teachers of being pediatricians and “groomers.” Lorenz previously kicked out the account holder and personal tweets about the four hospitals the health centers experienced online harassment and phone-in threats.

Lorenz and her colleagues claimed that the Libs of TikTok did not answer the question of whether they were responsible for the threats of violence, despite including a quote from the account holder condemning any and all acts or threats of violence.

DC Children’s Hospital reveals ‘gender confirmation’ hysterectomies for children, audio and deleted webpage

The quote was part of a larger text message conversation between Lorenz and Libs of TikTok. The account holder told her in a text exchange that she was working with Babylon B CEO Seth Dillon, who was offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man who made the bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The article included numerous quotes from hospital staff and health professionals who also blamed the Libs of TikTok for recent security issues. Lorenz, Dwoskin, and Jamison contend that the account’s messaging is already affecting people’s ability to access health care across the country.

“Kids are getting these important messages, not only are you okay, but we want to hurt you,” Fox Health, a national telehealth group that provides care for LGBTQ health issues, said in a conversation with The Post. .

Babylon B CEO offers $20,000 to catch caller of bomb threat to children’s hospital after gender surgery controversy

The Libs of TikTok were allowed back on Twitter on Saturday after a one-week ban for misgendering another user. In a letter found on libsoftiktok.com, the account holder has written a letter detailing plans to sue Twitter if they are permanently banned from the platform.

Following the news that the account had been reinstated, Lorenz took to Twitter to promote her piece, again claiming that the libs of TikTok had instigated attacks on children’s hospitals.

“Cry louder,” TikTok’s libs replied in the comments.

“The scale is unbelievable,” the account later added with a screenshot of Lorenz’s tweet.

Lorenz previously faced backlash for doxing the Libs of TikTok account, resulting in death threats and online harassment.