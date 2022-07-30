New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Washington homeowner killed a man who tried to break into his home Friday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department received a call from someone saying a man was trying to break into his home and shot him. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead on the back porch, authorities said.

The house owner was taken into police custody.

Investigators later learned that the deceased man and his girlfriend lived next door. The couple got into an argument and the woman went to a neighbor’s house, officials said.

Police said the woman had an active no-contact order against her boyfriend. The man who was shot and killed tried to break into a neighbor’s house before being shot, authorities said. He also threatened the insiders including his girlfriend.

The shooter, a 59-year-old man, was interviewed and released. Prosecutors will review the case to determine if any charges will be filed.