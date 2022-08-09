A warrant has been issued for a person at Amber Alert, Sask. RCMP says two children are in grave danger

According to the RCMP, the two children mentioned in an Amber Alert released by the Saskatchewan RCMP on Monday are believed to be with their mother and her partner, who has a history of sexual abuse.

Police are looking for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts, according to an Amber Alert released at the request of RCMP Shaunavon.

The Saskatchewan RCMP provided an update on Tuesday afternoon stating that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Benjamin Martin Moore. He lived with the children and their mother, Leah Potts, 45, in Eastend, Sask, according to police.

“We believe that Luna and Hunter are in danger in the presence of Benjamin Moore and we want to find them as quickly as possible to ensure their safe return home,” said Tyler Bates, chief superintendent in charge of the southern district of Saskatchewan. , at a press conference on Tuesday.

Bates said the Department of Human Services has asked RCMP Shonavon to help investigate the allegations against Moore. Before police could question the 50-year-old, Moore, Potts and the children fled their East End home, according to Bates.

This prompted the ministry to seek a warrant to detain the children. According to Bates, the police then issued an Amber Alert.

In the warning, Moore was described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair.

CBC News previously reported that Moore served a 26-month sentence for indecent touching of a small child, possession of child pornography and other offenses.

In 2011, it was thought that Moore might reoffend, and his release prompted a warning from Regina police.

Shonawon RCMP said the group could travel in a dark blue 2015 Chevy Equinox with Alberta license plate CGC2492.

According to Bates, they may have entered the United States and be in South Dakota.

People who see the children, Potts or Moore or have information about their whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 1-or 1-877-SOAMBER (762-6237).