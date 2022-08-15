A visit by a US delegation announced China’s new Taiwan drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military exercises around Taiwan as the island’s president met with members of the new U.S. congressional delegation Monday, in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own. .

Taiwanese media showed a delegation arriving for talks, but details of the meeting were not immediately released. The delegation was scheduled to leave on a US government plane later on Monday.

The visit comes less than two weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatened military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles on the island and across the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi is the highest-ranking member of the US government to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

China has also sent warplanes and naval vessels to the middle of the waterway, which has long been a buffer between the sides during a civil war in 1949. China views formal contacts between US politicians and the island’s government as an endorsement of its independence from Beijing.

China’s People’s Liberation Army announced additional exercises in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday, the Defense Ministry and its Eastern Theater Command announced in a statement.

The ministry said the exercise is intended “as a firm response and serious deterrent against collusion and provocation between the US and Taiwan.”

China’s threatening drills two weeks earlier prompted Taiwan to put its military on alert, but were largely met with public defiance and apathy.

In Taiwan’s capital Taipei, Lo Chih-cheng, chairman of the Legislative Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, met with US lawmakers and said, “His visit is very important at this time, because China’s military exercises (with) the US. The intent was to prevent members of Congress from visiting Taiwan.”

“His visit this time proves that China cannot stop politicians from any country from visiting Taiwan, and it also sends an important message that the American people stand with the Taiwanese people,” Lo said.

China says it wants to use peaceful means to bring Taiwan under its control, but its recent saber-rattling has underscored the threat of taking over the island by military force. Previous exercises were designed as a blockade or rehearsal for an attack on Taiwan, forcing the cancellation of commercial flights and disrupting the shipping of cargo through Taiwan’s main ports as well as through the Taiwan Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The five-member congressional delegation is headed by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is scheduled to meet with other government and private sector representatives. Investment in Taiwan’s critical semiconductor industry and easing tensions across the Taiwan Strait are expected to be key topics of discussion.

Other members of the delegation include Republican Rep. Omua Amata is Coleman Radeweggen, Representative John Geramendi of American Samoa, and Democrats Alan Lowenthal of California and Don Beyer of Virginia.

A senior White House official on Asia policy said last week that China had used Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan, threatening peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the wider region.

“China has overreacted, and its actions are becoming provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented,” Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, said on a call with reporters.

“It sought to ignore the center line between the PRC and Taiwan, which has been respected by both sides as a stable feature for more than 60 years,” he said, using the acronym for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

China accuses the US of encouraging independence forces in Taiwan through the sale of military equipment to the island and alliances with its officials. The US says it does not support Taiwan independence but that its differences with China should be resolved peacefully.

China’s ruling Communist Party has long said it favors Taiwan joining China peacefully but would not rule out force if necessary. The two split during a civil war in 1949 in which the Communists occupied China and the defeated Nationalists retreated to Taiwan.

Campbell said on Friday that the US Taiwan will send warships and aircraft through the strait in the next few weeks and is developing a roadmap for trade talks with Taiwan that he said the US wants to announce in the coming days.

