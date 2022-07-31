New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Virginia woman’s trip to the grocery store took an unexpected turn Thursday when she found a snake in her shopping cart.

Kimberly Slaughter was at a Shoppers Value store in Lunenburg County, Virginia when she noticed rat droppings in her shopping cart, WTVR reported.

“I was like, I’m not getting that bag,” Slaughter told the news outlet. “So I put it on the bottom shelf because the bottom shelf was already covering it.”

Slaughter, who said she saw mouse traps on the bottom shelf, went to get another handful of popcorn and noticed a small hole in the top right corner.

When Slaughter went to put the bag in her cart because it was unsalable, she noticed a snake inside.

“The thing was revealed, and you know, I was like, oh, okay, hi!” Slaughter said.

She said when she brought the cart to the front of the store, the snake jumped out of the bag and wandered around before returning to the bag.

“It was the entire length of the cart,” said Slaughter, who friends said she encountered a rat snake. “It had prime real estate.”

Slaughter, who has a baby at home, told the outlet she worries about what would have happened if the snake had returned home with her.

“I have a baby, and he just started walking,” Slaughter said. “So imagine if it was a little bit older or my niece went and was like, ‘Oh, I want some popcorn,’ and she grabbed the bag and it bit her. That’s not safe. That’s not healthy.”

Store manager Brian Stanley said the store is investigating.

“We have no idea where he came from,” Stanley said. “We’re trying to figure out where it came from, but we don’t have any other clues.”