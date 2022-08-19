New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Virginia school district informed parents Wednesday that a counselor at one of its middle schools was fired after administrators learned he had been convicted of “soliciting prostitution of a minor.”

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid sent a letter to families saying a counselor has continued to work at Glasgow Middle School in Lincolnia, Virginia, despite being convicted of a sex crime against a minor.

“I am writing to make you aware of the action I took regarding a counselor at Glasgow Middle School – out of Fairfax County – who continued to work despite being convicted of ‘Solicitation of Prostitution of a Minor’. I want to assure you that the school board and As soon as I became aware of the situation, we took immediate steps to fire the employee. I can confirm that the employee has been fired and FCPS is petitioning the state to revoke his license,” Reid wrote.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed to Fox News that Darren Thornton, a counselor at Glasgow Middle School, was fired and the district is petitioning the state to revoke his teaching license.

The Glasgow Middle School website no longer lists Thornton as a counselor, but the January 20, 2021 edition of the website lists him as a school employee.

Thornton is listed on Virginia’s sex offender registry, which states he was convicted March 11 of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He was initially arrested on November 19, 2020.

He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 30, 2021, but was indicted on March 11, court records show.

Records also show Fairfax County Public Schools requested information on the case on June 15.

Thornton was arrested separately on June 9 and charged with prostitution.

The school district said it is conducting a “comprehensive, independent investigation” by an outside agency to look at “the circumstances surrounding this situation.”

“While I cannot speak to the specifics of the investigation at this time, I can confirm that it includes both internal and external processes. Upon receipt of my investigative report, I will share my corrective action steps with the school board and the broader community to ensure full accountability. Please be assured that I will take whatever further corrective actions are necessary to prevent this from happening again,” Reid wrote.