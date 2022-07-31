New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Virginia State Police say they have seized a synthetic opioid that is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to local reports.

Protonitazine is a new synthetic opioid that is about three times more potent than fentanyl — which is already 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

In December, the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education Warned that “Nitazens” are on the rise in the United States and Canada.

Professor of Chemistry at Radford University Dr. Kimberly Lane told WFXR-TV that protonitazine binds more tightly to receptors in the brain, making it more potent. She said the drug has become a concern over the past few months.

“Because it’s a new drug, they’re still seeing how it binds and what it looks like,” Lane said.

Narcan is a life-saving drug used to help people who experience an overdose. A single nasal spray is usually enough to help someone experiencing a fentanyl overdose. However, one may need two to three doses to treat an overdose of Protonitazine.

Meanwhile, Fentanyl overdoses have increased across the country in recent years because the illegal drug has been made into counterfeit pills — almost always unbeknownst to users.

Last year, US overdose deaths rose to a record 107,000, driven overwhelmingly by fentanyl and other illegal opioids.

Restrictions by hospitals, insurance companies and state officials have led to a nearly 40% drop in opioid prescriptions over the past decade. But drug-related deaths remain at 13,000 to 14,000 per year. And studies indicate that people who become addicted to opioids continue to start with prescription opioids before switching to cheaper heroin and illegally manufactured fentanyl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.