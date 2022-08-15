New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A video of a man wrestling a shark off the coast of New York is going viral, especially amid record shark sightings, attacks and beach closures.

The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, Long Island.

You can hear the crowd screaming in fear during the fight between the cannibals and the man.

“‘Holy st,’ a woman can be heard chanting in the background, as other people gather to watch the scene unfold,” the New York Post reported.

Teenage surfer bitten by shark off New York’s Long Island says: ‘I didn’t see anything coming’

The footage shows an unidentified man pulling the tail of what is believed to be a sand tiger shark. The species prefers shallow water near shore and “will only bother people if people bother them first.” National Geographic Kids.

A dead shark appears amid ongoing shark sightings on a Long Island beach

In the video, the shark tries to escape the man’s grasp and swim back to the water, but he drags it onto the sand.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A 16-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark near a Long Island beach last month. A teenage boy was paddling about 20 yards off Fire Island’s Kismet Beach when a shark bit him on the right foot, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

“As New Yorkers and visitors head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, their safety is our number one priority,” New York Gov. Cathy Hochul said in a statement earlier. “We’re taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local officials and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

Fox News’ Stephen Soares and Julia Musto contributed to this report.