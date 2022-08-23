New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A U.S. Air Force Servicewoman was detained at U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base after she allegedly struck and killed a 15-year-old boy while driving drunk in northern Italy on Sunday.

The 20-year-old airwoman, who remains unidentified, crashed on the curb of a roundabout about nine miles from the air base at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Italian media. Locals complain that there is unsanitary lighting in this square.

The boy, identified by Italian media as 15-year-old Giovanni Zanier, was riding his bicycle along the side of the road with two friends when he was hit by a nurse, the impact of which sent his body flying into dozens. yard away.

Zanier, whose friends were not injured, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A local prosecutor told The Daily Beast the driver was legally intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Under a military agreement between the United States and Italy, US military officials are able to assume jurisdiction over the matter.

The driver was detained at the air base while local prosecutors investigate, according to local Italian media, which also reported that the servicewoman suffered minor injuries and stopped calling for help and medical attention after the incident.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but U.S. military officials expressed their condolences to Zanier’s family and community and explained that they are “working in close cooperation with the Italian base command team and Italian law enforcement agencies,” according to Stars and Stripes. .

“While the investigation is ongoing, the 31st Fighter Wing wishes to express its deepest condolences for the tragic incident this morning,” Brig. General Tad D. Clarke said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our branch is working in close cooperation with the Italian base command team and Italian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Carabinieri. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Clark added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.