A US prison warden has been charged with sexually assaulting two more women

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former warden of a California women’s prison, already facing federal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates and forcing them to strip for her, was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting two other female inmates, the Justice Department said.

Ray Garcia, 55, is a warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. An Associated Press investigation revealed a culture of abuse and cover-up at the prison that continued for years Most people are familiar with the women-only facility known as the “Rape Club”.

The Justice Department charged Garcia on Tuesday with making false statements to the government in connection with all seven counts of sexual assault involving three female victims incarcerated at a federal prison in Dublin, California. Agents.

The former warden, who was arrested last September, was accused of harassing an inmate when she tried to push him away. Prosecutors said Garcia removed images found on her personal laptop computer and a government-issued cell phone that exposed her and another inmate when the FBI raided his office and home last summer. The abuse took place on several occasions from December 2019 to March 2020 and ended when the pandemic broke out and the women were locked in their cells, the Justice Department said.

“If they were undressing, I already saw it,” Garcia, 54, told the FBI in July 2021, according to court records. “I don’t schedule a time like, ‘You undress, I’ll be there.'”

Garcia, who retired a month after his arrest, is also accused of using his power to intimidate one of his victims, boasting that he was “close friends” with the man in charge of investigating staff misconduct and that he could not be fired. Lawyers said.

Garcia has pleaded not guilty to the initial charges against him, and his attorney has declined AP’s repeated requests for an interview. A message was left with Garcia’s attorney Tuesday seeking comment.

The new indictment alleges that Garcia sexually assaulted two other female inmates between March 2020 and July 2021. The Justice Department accused Garcia of touching three women in a “sexual manner” and that he “asked several inmates to undress for him.” time.”

The indictment alleges he sexually assaulted one of the women in a prison bathroom next to the visitation room and in a prison warehouse. Prosecutors said Garcia forced another woman to touch her genitals in a laundry room and grabbed a third woman’s buttocks in the prison’s electrical shop.

Garcia allegedly lied to federal agents about whether he ever asked inmates to undress for him or inappropriately touched a female inmate.

Since June 2021, four other Dublin workers have been charged with sexually abusing prisoners. Others include a food service foreman and a prison chaplain. Two of the arrested workers have confessed to the crime. One will be sentenced next week.

