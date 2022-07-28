New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pentagon has sent an aircraft carrier to the South China Sea as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan.

The USS Ronald Reagan and the strike group are there after leaving port in Singapore on Tuesday. A Navy spokesperson confirmed the news but said it was a planned visit.

“I can confirm that the USS Ronald Reagan and her strike group are now operating in the South China Sea following a successful port visit in Singapore,” said Lt. Mark Langford. “As a matter of policy, we do not discuss future ship movements; however, I would add that the Reagan continues normal, scheduled operations as part of its regular patrols in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Langford would not comment on Pelosi’s visit.

The USS Ronald Reagan was operating in the South China Sea before a stop in Singapore, the Navy said earlier in the week.

The return follows threats from China to take “strong and firm measures” if the top Democrat travels to the Chinese-claimed island nation.

The Associated Press previously reported that the Pentagon was planning for Pelosi’s visit, which would increase the movement of American troops and assets in the region if she goes. This includes the use of fighter jets, ships and other assets to provide protection during her flight and time on the ground.

While a visit by a US leader requires extra security, Pelosi will be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, and her visit will require extra precautions.

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow sea between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. China’s military frequently sends aircraft into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

The United States does not have formal relations with Taiwan, but China is increasing engagement with the island as it seeks to isolate it from global institutions.

