New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A restaurant in the UK has decided to stop serving vegetarians because its owners are fed up with their “holier than thou” attitude.

The Kitchen at London House on the Isle of Wight

“[S]Disgusting people feel it’s their place and right to criticize this fact,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “You have to ask yourself, do you think you’d like someone making threats? Will this make them rethink their decision…should I? No it isn’t!”

California man breaks world record for most ghost peppers eaten in 1 minute

The restaurant has previously catered to vegetarians, it said, offering everything from vegan cream teas to special vegan bacon.

“We’ve stopped. Why? Because we’re tired of the arrogant, ‘holier than thou attitude,'” the restaurant wrote.

The owners objected to the vegetarians for expecting them to change its menu to suit their preferences, saying that if they went to a vegetarian restaurant, they would not be served steak.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“You chose your lifestyle, not a medical condition you were forced to endure through no fault of your own,” the restaurant said. “Your choice doesn’t suit our style of cooking. We respect your choice and hope you respect ours.”