A tribute to Eli Palfriman, the young Ontario hockey captain who passed away after collapsing in the tournament.

Eli Palfreman was the kind of player you wanted on your team that you didn’t want to play against, says Ayr Centennials vice president among those who pay tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. .

“Ely was a great captain that we’ve been looking forward to,” Schantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in southern Ontario.

“Like a captain on the ice, no one took liberties with any of our players or else they were going to hear from Eli,” Shantz said. “The other players respected him for it. They knew he supported them.”

Palfreman, 20, from Cambridge, Ontario, was named team captain in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) last week.

He died after collapsing Tuesday night in the locker room during the second half of the preseason against the Boston Jr. Bruins at the complex.

The exact cause of Palfriman’s death has not yet been released.

The mother rushed to the side of the player

Shantz said the team’s coach was on the ice with another player who was injured when screams came from the Centennials locker room.

Palfriman’s mother, a nurse in the stands, made her way into the locker room while the team’s coach began chest compressions.

Shantz said that when Palfriman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, they were told he had a weak pulse.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, Shants received a phone call informing him that Palfriman had died.

His passing shocked a community of less than 5,000, Mayor Sue Foxton said, but it also led to an outpouring of support.

His passing shocked a community of less than 5,000, Mayor Sue Foxton said, but it also led to an outpouring of support.

“All my children played hockey. I played hockey for Era, my husband played. So we know – and it’s a big grief,” Foxton said.

“It touched everyone. And I’m grateful for that. This sends a signal that we understand each other. We are a community. And that’s very true here.”

Games postponed

Games of the Ayr Mutual Global Invitational with teams from Canada, USA and Germany have been postponed.

The GOJHL issued a statement Thursday, with Commissioner Brent Garbutt calling Palfriman’s death an “inexplicable tragedy.”

“Because Eli’s relationships and friendships are ingrained in the GOJHL, the league is helping to provide grief and mental health professionals to support the Centennials organization, as well as other teams and their players,” Garbutt said.

The league has postponed all exhibition games. Garbut said they are also discussing ways to memorialize Palfriman.

Shantz said the team wants to honor their captain, and details of the plan will be made public in the coming days.

A hockey stick signed by the KW Siskins hockey team was part of a memorial at the North Dumfries Recreation Center. (Kate Buckert/CBC)

Grieving session for the team

On Wednesday, the team held a meeting to help players and staff deal with their grief.

Shantz said that the players seemed to appreciate the opportunity to just be together, although many of them remained silent.

Palfriman’s parents spoke to their son’s teammates at the session. His father went first, Shantz said.

“He said the happiest day in Eli’s life was when he was named captain and he said you can’t take a vacation for the rest of the year because Eli’s spirit will push you to do your best every shift and I want that. see. “, Shants said.

“Then the mother spoke, and, you know, tears just flowed all over the place as the grieving mother talked about her son. And instead of going inside, she just talked about us and everything we did. She was there, she saw it and she just complimented us. She said, “I know how hard you worked to save Eli.”

Foxton said village officials are helping the Palfriman family and team organize Eli’s funeral.

The player’s former team honors him

Peterborough PetesPalfriman’s 2018 OHL Priority Selection pick from the Cambridge Hawks said they were “saddened” to learn of his death.

“The forward has attended several Pete training and development camps since the Petes drafted him,” the team said in a statement on its website. “Eli was also a high-level footballer growing up and was also a baseball enthusiast.”

The National Hockey League tweeted: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Eli Palfriman, captain and member of the hockey community who left us too soon.”

Shantz highlighted the message of support for the Centennials received from the Humboldt Broncos. On April 6, 2018, a semi-trailer truck drove over a stop sign and crashed into a Saskatchewan team bus, killing 16 people and injuring 13.

“Other players have commented on Twitter that they played against him and said that he is the player that everyone wants to have on their team and no one wants to play against him. This is the best tribute to any hockey player,” said Shantz.

Centennials Vice President Brian Shantz inspects a memorial honoring Palfreman at the North Dumfries Community Complex, where flags were flown at half-mast following the death of the junior hockey captain. (Kate Buckert/CBC)

Foxton said the outpouring makes a country as big as Canada feel a little smaller and more connected.

“It warms you that we are never truly alone,” Foxton said. “It’s like being rocked by this massive group of Canadians across the country.”

As Shantz stood in front of the community complex and looked at the hockey sticks and flowers left there, young players walked by.

He said his message to them about Palfriman was to remember that you are part of the team.

“It’s not just about you. And if your team wants to win, you have to play with the rest of the players. in their power,” Shants said.

“That’s what Eli was saying to them and he was smiling when he told them and smirking and probably telling a joke or something like that, you know? It was Eli.”