A transgender woman was rejected by all sororities at the University of Alabama during their student recruitment process, according to a student’s social media post.

Grant Sykes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that he was denied admission to all the sororities on campus. The campus has around 20 chapters.

“Sadly, this chapter is closed. This recruiting journey for me is over,” Sykes wrote. “Getting kicked out of my last house this morning during preliminary recruitment at the University of Alabama is not surprising considering 20 out of 20 cases – all but 2 had kicked me out 1 day earlier.”

“I hope for a future where everyone is welcomed just for being themselves — everywhere,” Sykes added. “If you are going through a tough time today, remember that life is too short to dwell on the lost. Choose happiness and always look for the positive. Go through life. See the good, see the bad. Hope. The best. The worst. Courage.”

And in a TikTok, Sikes said, “I’m sad because I wanted to be part of a sisterhood and more than that, a community.”

Sikes documented his recruiting journey during Alabama Rush Week, generating millions of views on TikTok.

Sykes is not the first transgender student to be rejected from Greek Life. According to the New York Post, Adam Davis was rejected from all 12 sororities at Northwestern University.