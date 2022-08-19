A trans Twitch activist from London, Ontario says she is still being harassed as her new whereabouts have been posted online.

The London, Ontario-based transgender activist and Twitch TV personality who police say was the victim of an attack earlier this month says she is still being harassed after internet trolls tracked her new whereabouts and sent her a series of unexpected deliveries.

Clara Sorrenti, 28, temporarily moved into the hotel for security reasons after the August 5 incident.

Sorrenti said she tweeted a picture of her fiancé’s cat on the bed to let her followers know she was safe, and all of a sudden she started getting pizza delivered to her room from five different companies under her birth name, which she officially changed. than a decade ago.

“I’m actually very concerned about my safety,” she said. “I had to basically go into hiding so no one would know where I was because I don’t want anything bad to happen to me.”

Sorrenti believes her stalkers matched the sheets in the photo with all the local hotels until they figured out where she was staying and posted the information on a website called KiwiFarms, an American forum dedicated to doxxing (search and post private information usually with malicious intent) , bullying and trolling online figures.

“They collect information about the people they target, dox them, their families and anyone connected to them,” Sorrenti said, adding that her apartment was originally doxed through the same website in an attempt to get the attention of the Toronto police.

The forum site describes itself as “a community dedicated to discussing eccentric people who willingly make fools of themselves.”

Sorrenti received an email from an unknown sender who tried to warn her that her hotel had been broken into. She admits she didn’t think much about the note until she started getting pizza order confirmations in her email.

Conscientious Police

Sorrenti said she received a call on August 14 from the London police’s hate crimes unit after a pizzeria employee found out her name and reported it to the police, who are currently investigating the incident as a criminal prosecution, she said.

“Though I have misgivings about what happened [on Aug. 5]they seem to be doing their best to keep me safe and I appreciate that,” Sorrenti said.

London Police Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre told CBC last week. London morning that her team has learned from the incident and is accelerating change so it never happens again.

London morning 8:36 London’s deputy chief of police commented on the arrest of trans activist Clara Sorrenti. Deputy Chief of Police Trish McIntyre joins London Morning to discuss concerns about arrest and the system that has failed Clara Sorrenti and the officers.

The London Police declined to comment on the matter, saying it was an open and ongoing investigation and said that any wrongdoing it disclosed would be thoroughly investigated.

Sorrenti said she did not know how the situation would develop, but felt that the situation would escalate because many of her stalkers live in London. She takes things day after day, she said.

“I don’t know how I’m still doing. I really just want to live a normal life again and I don’t want people to bully me into not doing the work that I do,” she said.

“Many people thanked me for being there as a trans person. Dozens of people have told me they got out because of me and no matter what happens, I don’t think I’ll ever back down.”