The Arizona Cardinals made Josh Rosen the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft over Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, Lamar Jackson and Shaquille Leonard – to name a few.

After taking over a new regime and deciding to move with Kyler Murray the following season, Rosen bounced from team to team and failed to find a permanent home.

Again on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made Rosen one of their roster cuts. He had 186 passing yards, no touchdown passes in three preseason games and was routinely outplayed by Joshua Dobbs.

Rosen’s fifth team since the Browns entered the league.

He was traded from the Cardinals to the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and was cut by the Dolphins before the start of the 2020 season. He briefly joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was released in late December and spent a few months with the San Francisco 49ers, eventually being cut again.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Rosen before the start of 2021 and he saw some playing time, but not much to really make an impact and turn heads. He landed with the Browns in the offseason to add some competition to the backup battle.

He started 16 of the 24 games he played in and had 2,864 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in those games.

There is a silver lining. Rosen isn’t quite done in a league always looking for quarterback depth with players constantly injured.