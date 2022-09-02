New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A woman has gone viral on TikTok to reveal her secret Ordering a Chipotle burrito Which costs only $2.36.

Kelsey Lynch, 27, of Colorado, who goes by the handle @kelseysfoodreviews on TikTok, posted two videos in August 2022 explaining her Chipotle burrito hack.

In the first video, Lynch said she orders a tortilla — which is a side of Chipotle — and that’s it Adds beans and cheese To the tortilla.

After a commenter asked Lynch to show himself ordering a burrito, Lynch obliged and posted another video.

In that clip — shared on TikTok on August 22 — Lynch is shown filming herself. Counter at Chipotle and orders her.

“Hi, can I have a tortilla, with just beans and cheese in it, please?” Lynch says in the video.

At the end of the video, Lynch Reveals her burrito — and her meal receipt, totaling $2.36.

“Receipt disclaimer: When I order these they always ring to me as 2 sides, which is $2,” Lynch wrote in the comments.

Lynch, who reviews food for her online followers, told Fox News Digital that her sister first disclosed the hack to her this summer.

“She told me about this hack she was doing in New York to save some money and get a quick, delicious dinner,” Lynch said in an email.

She also said, “It’s a lot of food for a really good deal. Warm bean curd melts perfectly.”

“Although it’s very easy to make at home, it’s just delicious and you can’t beat it Iconic Chipotle ingredients and flavors,” added Lynch.

Since she posted the clip, it has been viewed more than 4 million times.

“It’s exciting that this hack is now going viral and everyone is enjoying it at their local Chipotles,” Lynch told Fox News Digital.

“I would love to partner with Chipotle to make this a real menu item.”

Lynch also offered a tip for those who want to order a bean and cheese burrito on their own.

“Always be courteous and respectful to Chipotle employees when ordering something not on the menu,” Lynch said.

“I mention that I’m ordering a tortilla, a side of beans and a side of cheese mixed together.”

“They usually ring up as a tortilla and 2 sides, which only comes out to $2,” she added.