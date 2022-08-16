New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Killeen Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a woman in March while she was visiting the grave site of her deceased son.

Christian Lamar Weston faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia. He was booked in a related unlicensed case for possession of arms.

Police were originally called to the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on March 22 around 5:00 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Pennsylvania man accused of plowing into crowd, killing mother says he was tired of arguing with her: report

N’Goujia was pronounced dead about two hours later, while the other victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

KXXV reports that N’Gojia was visiting her son’s grave when she was shot on what would have been his 22nd birthday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Weston is being held without bond on the murder charge. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney available to speak on his behalf.

The Killeen Police Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.