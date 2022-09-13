Warning: This video contains graphic content that may be inappropriate for some viewers.

A 17-year-old was arrested Sept. 3 after allegedly running over a wheelchair-bound man in a north Austin parking lot, then fleeing the scene, seriously injuring the victim, police said.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was taken into custody on September 9 and charged with injury to a disabled person, failure to stop and render aid and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Surveillance video released by the Austin Police Department shows the victim crossing the parking lot in his electric wheelchair when he raises his arms and signals for an oncoming truck to slow down.

The truck driver then ran over the man and his wheelchair, leaving a curb and fleeing the scene.

Austin Fire Department and police officers responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

He suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Austin Police Department.