A Texas school board voted to hire an independent firm to investigate allegations of sexual abuse against a former bus driver.

Rich Independent School District trustees met in closed session Tuesday morning. The board voted 5-2 to hire the Thompson & Horton firm to investigate allegations that 61-year-old Frank Paniagua repeatedly assaulted two elementary school students.

The parents of two students are suing the district, seeking $5 million because they claim the district failed to protect their daughters from a bus driver who assaulted them more than 100 times last school year.

The lawsuit says the abuse began in September 2021 and the girls boarded the bus with Paniagua every morning.

Paniagua was arrested in May. He committed suicide while in custody. Fox 4 News Dallas reports.

Tuesday’s board vote came after it was revealed that the first firm hired by the district appeared to have a conflict of interest because it was already defending the district in a lawsuit over allegations of misconduct.

“The district said it is unable to comment on pending lawsuits and stands by its statement that it acted quickly after the allegations were brought to its attention,” Fox 4 reports.

Some parents told FOX 4 they want the superintendent to step down during this third-party investigation because they were never informed of the charges or arrests.

“Why are we monitoring and protecting pedophiles and not my children?” asked a parent.

“We’re here demanding justice for Jane Doe. You failed them!” Another parent said outside Tuesday’s meeting.