A robbery suspect was shot and killed early Friday morning at an apartment complex in San Antonio, local media reported.

A man was returning to his apartment around 3:30 a.m. when three men jumped out of a car in the parking lot and tried to rob him, according to Fox. KABB Report

The victim refused to give anything and pulled out his own gun, then shot one of the suspects in the neck, according to a local news outlet.

The injured suspect, described as a young man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in western San Antonio, Texas.

Police did not respond to requests for comment Monday about the other two suspects involved in the incident.