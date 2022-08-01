New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man accidentally killed himself after a bullet that ricocheted off a woman’s neck went through her neck and hit him in the leg, police said.

Dallas police responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on the Medical District near Bengal Street.

Police said officers saw a large amount of blood and a trail of blood in front of an apartment – but no one was inside.

Officers were alerted to call a hospital where a man and a woman were found nearby in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Byron Redmon. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Investigators said Redmon shot the woman and the bullet ricocheted off and hit him in the leg. He later died during treatment at the hospital.

No further details were released. Investigation is on.